Macon Volunteer Clinic has been serving the citizens of Bibb County for years, and continues to prosper

MACON, Georgia — The Macon Volunteer Clinic is celebrating 18 years of service to Bibb County.

Since 2003, the clinic has offered health services to those with low income and people without health insurance.

They offer dental exams, cleanings, x-rays, eye-exams, and more free of charge.

Chief Development Officer Catherine Loyd has been a part of the clinic staff for four years. She talked about its importance to the community.

"Well, there's a huge percentage of the workforce, about 20 percent in Macon, who are uninsured," Loyd said. "We want to help them, if we possibly can, stay healthy and on the job. It's helps them improve in their work career."

Loyd says the clinic is accepting monetary donations.