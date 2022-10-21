'We want to make a difference': Macon woman creates street sign honoring longtime pastor

With the help of Macon-Bibb Commissioner Elaine Lucas, Barbara James was able to have a street named from pastor Ike E. Mack.

MACON, Ga. — If you're driving down Houston Avenue, you will soon see three signs dedicated to the Cochran native Ike E. Mack.

Mack has been preaching since June 1, 1986. He says helping people and preaching to those who come to his church, Unionville Missionary Baptist Church, are his main goals. He says he is humbled to have a street named after him.

"I had no idea God would do what He has done," Mack said.

But the street naming wasn't something he thought of. It was someone who has been helping him with all the church needs for almost 30 years.

"I looked at the street and I heard a voice said, 'I. E. Mack Boulevard,'" Barbara James said.

James told 13WMAZ she was heading into the church when she started looking at near by street signs and the building. That's when the idea for the street sign came to her. She told Mack her vision.

"I said, 'Well, Barbara, I'm not asking for anything, but if the Lord told you that, then I have nothing of disapproval, I approve of it," Mack said.

James got in contact with Macon-Bibb District 3 commissioner Elaine Lucas. James told Lucas her vision and the commissioner gave her all the information she needed to make it possible.

Mack told 13WMAZ two other people from the church, Louis and Charles Johnson, were working to get a street signage for him a few years ago but were not successful. The pastor told Mack to also include them in the process as well.

Mack has held food truck events, toy drives, and Christmas giveaways for the south Macon community. He wants to make area a good place.

"We want to make a difference," Mack said.

James says she's thankful for pastor Mack and is proud to attend a church with a pastor who is helping the Unionville community.