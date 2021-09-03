RHS Biology teacher Marissa Rondina is happy to be a new US citizen

MACON, Georgia — The staff of Rutland High School is celebrating one of its own for becoming a new United States citizen.

Biology teacher Marissa Rondina, who came to America from the Philippines 14 years ago, earned her US citizenship on Friday.

To celebrate, Rutland faculty and staff surprised Rondina with signs, US flags, and flowers.

Rondina says she is very humbled and happy.

"There's no words that could express my happiness," Rondina said. "My school, my colleagues, the administration, they really value my presence and and my contribution -- I feel like I'm officially one of the Americans citizens who are here."