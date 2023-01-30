California boy with rare cancer gets spirits lifted in Museum of Aviation visit

10-year-old Colton Williford had a special trip at the Aviation Museum before undergoing a procedure for his cancer later in the week.

WARNER ROBINS, Ga. — Colton Williford and his family are from southern California. This week, they are traveling to Atlanta so he can undergo a procedure for his cancer.

10-year-old Colton is battling epithelioid hemangioendothelioma, and it's aggressively spreading in his body. They are headed to Egleston Hospital in Atlanta, but first, they made a pit stop at the Museum of Aviation in Warner Robins.

"Today has just been such a blessing in making Colton feel special and Bryson feel special, and our whole family," says Kelsey Holton.

Her son Colton loves all things military and aircraft.

"One of my favorite aircraft is the F-15, and the AC-130 gunship," says Colton.

Those are just two of the many planes he can name off the top of his head. He says he studies this history through books and YouTube videos. His favorite war to study is WWII.

"I like the history that goes into it, and how they were established and the wars," Colton adds.

Monday, the aviation museum welcomed Colton and his twin brother Bryson to learn more about Air Force history.

They used a flight simulator, got cool flight suits, and other goodies.

"We have another patch of the 106th Operations Group," says Colton as he shows off his challenge coins.

Colton's dream is to join the military and become a children's doctor to help people.

"Doctors, and my mom and dad help me. I want to help other people," says Colton.

He's on the battlefield in his own life, and his opponent is a rare cancer that the family says affects 1 in a million people.

"February 1, he has his micro-ablation on his liver, hopefully that will shrink the tumors or 'kill them,'" says Kelsey.

Until then, the family is focused on enjoying their trip.

Colton's dad Jason says it was great to have the boys see the planes they've read about in books.

"It's just super-awesome, and it's just cool to take our mind off the reason we're here," says Jason.

They're thankful that they've received support from all over the globe.

"We've had airmen call us and want to talk to him and pray for us and it's beautiful," Kelsey adds.

The family welcomes more prayers in the week to come. You can personally share words of encouragement with Colton by emailing him at coltonsspecialforces@yahoo.com.