'There's a significant backlog': Georgia nonprofit needs volunteers to spread love to families via food

Lasagna Love delivers lasagna and other homecooked meals, but more chefs are needed

Example video title will go here for this video

MACON, Ga. — LaSha Cofer has been cooking homecooked meals for about a year now to the Atlanta-based nonprofit, Lasagna Love. She enjoys making a meal a family can enjoy.

"You're making it with love," Cofer said.

Lasagna Love was started by Rhiannon Menn. The purpose of the nonprofit is to " connects neighbors for home-cooked meal delivery." Shania Robinson requested a lasagna and it was delivered to her by Cofer. She heard of the lasagna loving organization from Facebook.

"It came warmed up, she had breadsticks, cake, she even put salad with it," Menn said.

Lasagna Love delivered 10,000 meals in a span of 10 days on National Lasagna Day. Currently, they are looking to feed more people in Central Georgia.

"There is a significant backlog of people that are waiting for lasagnas, right. So we've has several people to request lasagnas, but unfortunately, we don't have many volunteers in this area," Cofer said.

Cofer says she's not the best cook but enjoys cooking for families. She says she making lasagna is easy to make and you can make a lot for a group of people.

"It's just a great, great feeling, right? Knowing that I'm able to help someone out in their time of need," Cofer said.

The lasagna nonprofit has delivered more than one million meals to families in the U.S. Cofer says with more volunteers/chefs they can feed more families.