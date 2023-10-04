'They really look out for you': Perry congregation pitches in to repair home after storm damage

Alfred Jordan, 72, says a tree fell on his home during last weekend's storms.

PERRY, Ga. — Last weekend, storms caused damage to one Perry man's home, but his congregation was right there to pitch in to help.

Alfred Jordan is a member of Jehovah's Witnesses. He was baptized in 1993 and told 13WMAZ he is glad to be a part of a family.

A tree fell in the middle of Jordan's home. He has lived there for more than 40 years.

"I just got dressed to go to a meeting and it surprised me, but I still went to the meeting," Jordan said.

Jordan talked with the congregation's coordinator and they met with their disaster relief committee. Every time there is a disaster, the committee looks at the damage. They started working on Jordan's home last week and are still helping.

The Jehovah's Witnesses are a "millenarian restorationist Christian denomination with nontrinitarian beliefs."

Marisa Foster is one of the only female volunteers. She says she relates to Jordan's situation and she had to help.

"Back in April of last year, the tornado went through and fell on my parents' home. A very similar project to this was in action when this happened to Brother Jordan's home. Not very long ago, I was on the other side, I was receiving help and benefiting from that," Foster said.

Foster said helping Jordan felt like the right thing to do. Without help from his congregation, Jordan doesn't know what he would have done. He knows he made the right decision to join a worship family that could help him when he needed it most.