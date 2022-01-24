Warner Robins church opens its doors to help the homeless stay warm

First Christian Church is letting the homeless community stay inside their building.

WARNER ROBINS, Ga. — On North Houston Road sits a church that wants to give out a call to those in need.

"We decided to make our fellowship hall and turn it into our warming center," said Christopher Carter, the lead pastor at First Christian Church.

Pastor Carter noticed that many homeless people around the church wanted to make sure they had a warm place to stay this winter.

Carter said, with the help of church members and other in the community, they were able to get it all set up.

"We kind of called some favors and got some cots, and some great people from our community brought us sleeping bags, blankets, pillows, and any other things we needed so we could be a great resource for those who are struggling with homelessness," said Carter.

Carter says they are open to anyone that needs help. They have rooms for families with children and will even make sure children are still enrolled in school.

Vice Chairman John Glover said the warming center has even seen people outside of Warner Robins and Macon come to help.

"We stepped into this on faith. We've had families come down from as far as Atlanta to stay with us," said Glover.

Just outside of the church, by the entrance driveway, there is a welcome box. Inside the box is food, blankets, and coats. People come donate items or take items from the box.

"And that's what we're doing. To see the congregation here, nobody fighting or anything, they're just excited about the work and being able to help. To see members come out and volunteer has been beautiful, and I'm just thankful for that," Carter said.

Carter says they are always looking for volunteers and items to be donated. He said they are looking for basic necessity items like soap, underwear, and hygiene products. They are also in need of more coats and blankets.