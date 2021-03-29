Bryson's mother has been lifting her son and his wheelchair for years and needs help

WARNER ROBINS, Ga. — A Houston County family is hoping to find a wheel chair ramp for their son with a walking disability.

After going 38 minutes without breathing during his premature birth, 3-year-old Bryson McArthur is considered a "miracle baby."

Despite not being able to walk or verbally communicate, the little one manages to put a smile on the faces of his family members.

Bryson's mother Melissa Swanson has been having to pick up her son's wheelchair for years now.

Even though she has her parents to help with her two boys, Swanson says it's been challenging.

"The daily basis that we struggle now with is getting Bryson up and down in the wheelchair at home because we don't have a ramp," Swanson said. "It's hard to keep doing it because he's getting heavier and his wheelchair is pretty heavy itself, so I have to pack up everything in the car to go to daycare and he just started school."