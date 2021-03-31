Warner Robins family receives tons of support for disabled son in need of wheelchair ramp

Melissa Swanson and her 3-year-old son Bryson have had many people reach out to build them a wheelchair ramp.

WARNER ROBINS, Ga. — A Houston County family has received a wave of support as they look to build a wheelchair ramp for their disabled son.

On Tuesday, we brought you the story of 3-year-old Bryson McArthur and his need for a wheelchair ramp.

McArthur is considered a "miracle baby" after going nearly 40 minutes without breathing during his premature birth.

Now, McArthur cannot walk or verbally communicate.

Since the story aired, Bryson's mother Melissa Swanson says she has received several offers from organizations and local folks offering to help build a wheelchair ramp for her son.

"You know, I want to thank everybody that shared, that prayed, that obviously donated, and reached out to contact me," Swanson said. "It absolutely feels great. I'm so glad 13WMAZ has reached out to me to make this happen for Bryson."