'You can't ask for anything more': Warner Robins veteran thankful as volunteers provide home repairs

The Cowan family got a new paint job, landscaping work, and a new wheelchair ramp for Harold Cowan to use.

WARNER ROBINS, Ga. — Getting work done on your home can make you feel good and give you peace of mind. It feels even better when you have a team of people who come to help.

This month, the Home Depot Foundation is celebrating National Volunteer Month by honoring veterans with home renovations.

Megan Western went to Warner Robins to meet one veteran who was gifted a fix-up.

"It's good to have people do things for you, it really is," says Evelyn Cowan.

She and her husband Harold have lived in their home for 30 years. Over time, the home has needed repairs. Tuesday, they had their home painted and trees cut down.

"I'm confined. I can't do a lot of things," says Harold.

Harold is 74 years old and currently battling Parkinson's disease. He now gets around in a wheelchair after serving 24 years in the U.S. Air Force. Harold says he served 19 years at Robins Air Force Base and collected nearly a dozen service awards during his time.

He's in need of a wheelchair ramp to get in and out of the house, and his wife Evelyn says it'll help them get out and enjoy the outdoors.

"It'll be nice when he can get up and can get out, especially in the back, because that's where we spend most of our time. We didn't have a ramp back there, so my sons would have to lift him down, and it's not a high step, but he would still have to have some help to get down from his wheelchair," says Evelyn.

25 volunteers from the Home Depot Foundation and Rebuilding Together Warner Robins came to piece it together.

"It just helps the community. It helps the tax base stay up. It helps the community look better," says Jerome Stephens with Rebuilding Together Warner Robins.

Stephens says this is the organization's 10th project of the year.

Team Depot with the the Home Depot Foundation brought volunteers from as far as Cordele and Valdosta to help the Cowans.

"Being able to serve them because they once served us is great," says Warner Robins Home Depot manager Kam Young.

Valdosta store manager Larena Young says the work hits close to home.

"We have over 35,000 associates that work currently for Home Depot that were recently deployed from the military, so we take it very personal," says Young.

As the paint dries on the Cowan home, the family says they're excited for their new touch-ups.

"For them to take the time out and come out to my house, you can't ask for anything more," says Harold.