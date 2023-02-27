'There's a lot of people that need these services': Woman creates resource center for Hancock County students and families

The resource center has clothes for students and families, computers, a community resource table, personal hygiene products, and more.

Example video title will go here for this video

SPARTA, Ga. — Veronica Bundrage is the Wraparound Specialist with Oconee Regional Educational Service Agency (RESA).

The agency helps schools meet its educational needs from staff support, health, and school improvement.

Bundrage was assigned to the Hancock County School District.

She knows Hancock County's poverty rate is high and wants to help students and their families.

"I know that the students will benefit from our services. Whether it's clothes, whether it's school supplies and the parents with the laundry. There's a lot of people that need these services and don't know about it," Bundrage said.

The resource center has clothes, underwear, socks, and business clothing for parents who have an upcoming job interview.

Through donations and grants, Bundrage tries to provide a lot of necessities and more, like the calming down area.

"Sometimes students get angry and before they get into a fight, they might need to calm down for a minute," Bundrage said.

As a mother herself and someone who previously worked in the school district, she knows students will come to her when they need her most.

"I had one student come in and ask about a jacket. 'It was cold this morning, I forgot my jacket, do you have one'," Bundrage said.

Along with the resources available for the students, parents have access to the same services too, like using the computers.

"The parents are welcomed to come in and utilize these computers as well if they need to fill out an application for a food stamp, job, or college," Bundrage said.

The center also offers a laundry room that parents can use.