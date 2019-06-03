GREENSBORO, N.C. — John Scott was born with a single kidney and after several years of living with kidney disease, his doctors said it was time for a transplant.

"It was time to make a move and get some help," Scott said.

Two days before Valentine's Day, he received a kidney transplant in the early morning hours at Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center.

When chances of getting a kidney from a stranger became slim to none, his wife Peggy stepped up to the plate to support him "in sickness and in health," just as she’d vowed 30 years ago, and became his living donor.

"It’s been 30 really good years and I want another good 30 years with him," she shared.

According to Wake Forest Baptist Health's website, "A living kidney donor is someone who voluntarily donates their kidney to someone who needs a new kidney.

"Living donor kidney transplantation is the single best option for the treatment of kidney failure."

On Tuesday, February 12 at 7 a.m., Peggy was taken to surgery room and had one of her kidneys removed by Dr. Myron Powell. Later that day, it was transplanted in her husband by Dr. Alan C. Farney.

The surgery was a success.

"The first thing I heard was my sister say ‘Your kidney is in John and it’s already working’" Peggy shared emotionally. "It was very special."

John was placed in Intensive Care after surgery, but on Valentine’s Day he was moved to the same room as his wife.

"I’m just so blessed to have Peggy as my wife," John said. "She gave me a great Valentine’s Day present."

The Greensboro couple is still recovering and are now back at home.

Meantime, their life-long friend has been waiting 5 years for a kidney.

They hope their story will inspire others to also become living donors for those on a waiting list like their friend.

To become a living kidney donor, Wake Forest Baptist Health explains you must be voluntarily willing to donate a kidney to someone, at least 18 years of age, but preferably into your 20s if kidney disease runs in your family.

"Potential living donors are required to be healthy individuals. You cannot have diabetes or chronic medical conditions. You need to have a healthy body weight for your age. You also need a strong support system to help you recover after your surgery."

You can learn more here.