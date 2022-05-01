Johnnie Pasco celebrated Tuesday with friends and family.

ST. AUGUSTINE, Fla. — A St. Augustine woman is celebrating a century of living life.

Tuesday, Johnnie Pasco celebrated her 100th birthday at Council On Aging Community Senior Center.

"The older crowd was up waiting for me to come in and say Happy Birthday," Pasco said.

Pasco showed up to the center decked out in her crown, sash and Sunday best.

Pasco says the last century has been quite the ride, but what's gotten her through it is her dedication.

"I work hard all my days. That's the only thing I know," Pasco said.

Some of her friends at the center like Bob Clairmont say she's an inspiration to all.

"At 100 years old, this lady is in there exercising, and it's so good to see her in there doing the exercises," Clairmont said. "She's a great inspiration to everybody that meets her."

Clairmont says when Pasco isn't busy playing bingo, she's making sure to keep him in check.

"She keeps me in line. She gives me hell all the time if I don't do anything right, Johnnie Pasco is the first to tell me," Clairmont said. "We've been through a lot of friends here and we've lost some. She's just amazing."

"Bob is my friend. He's very good and we get along. We have a little falling out sometimes but we're good," Pasco said.

Partygoers enjoyed Pasco's favorite strawberry shortcake, a photo booth and music.

Pasco says it's a birthday she won't forget.