St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital to receive $50 million donation from Elon Musk

The wealthy entrepreneur, CEO and co-founder of Tesla, and the CEO and founder of SpaceX, tweeted he would make a huge donation to the hospital.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital is about to receive a massive donation from one of the world’s richest people.

Entrepreneur Elon Musk, the ultra wealthy CEO and co-founder of Tesla, and the CEO and founder of SpaceX, tweeted that he will donate $50 million to the hospital. The announcement on Twitter comes after SpaceX’s trailblazing 3-day tourist trip ended safely Saturday with a splashdown in the Atlantic Ocean.

The all-amateur crew was the first to circle the world without a professional astronaut. The four-person crew included Hayley Arceneaux, a childhood cancer survivor who now works for St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital. On Twitter, Arceneaux said, "This brings tears to my eyes. Thank you @elonmusk for this generous donation toward our $200 million dollar fundraising goal for @StJude!!!"

Musk's net worth is estimated at over $150 billion.

Count me in for $50M — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) September 19, 2021