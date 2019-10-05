ATHENS, Ga. — A student whose sweet reaction to getting accepted into the University of Georgia has officially graduated!

Jordan Huffman dreamed of the day when he would be able to call himself a Bulldog. He got that opportunity nearly three years ago with his acceptance into the inaugural cohort of the Destination Dawgs Program, which helps prepare students with intellectual or developmental disabilities transition and become independent adults.

Huffman’s mother Kathryn Junod recorded the moment her son, who has Down Syndrome, found out and shared the video with 11Alive News. His touching reaction went viral.

WATCH: The sweet moment young man with Down Syndrome learns he's accepted to UGA

Huffman started the brand new program January 2017, and just graduated.

A fellow Bulldog, 11Alive's own Jennifer Bellamy, congratulated Huffman on the milestone, "You can see he's picked up some pretty cool friends along the way!"

Junod said her son has always wanted to go to college, and this UGA program is one way for him to "fulfill his dreams and reach his full potential."

"It's great that parents of children with disabilities have options that provide a college experience while teaching job skills and independent living," she told 11Alive shortly after Huffman's acceptance.

MORE HEARTWARMING STORIES