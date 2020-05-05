MACON, Ga. — Jennifer McMahan has worked with the Bibb County School District for 15 out of her 29 years in a classroom. She has been at Alexander II Elementary for the last nine years working with the REACH gifted education program.

When she decided it was time to retire, this wasn't how she ever pictured closing out her career.

Her students still wanted her to know how much she will be missed and the impact she made on their lives. They created a video holding up messages for their teacher and sent it to her as a surprise.

"Since we weren't able to be in school and say our goodbyes, this was a long-distance hug during this time," says McMahan. "Now I can go back and view it again, which I have several times, and it makes me cry every time."

McMahan says she ended every class with the same message, "always do and be your very best." She hopes her students will always remember that and the love she has for each of them.

McMahan says she is not sure what her retired life will look like, but she does plan to volunteer at the school whenever she can.

