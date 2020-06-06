TAMPA, Fla — When a baby is ready to enter the world, she will not wait for anyone. This is a lesson one Tampa Bay mother learned Friday.

The expecting mother was on her way to the hospital when her bundle of joy was too impatient to wait. Troopers shielded the car with raincoats and helped the mother give birth to a beautiful baby girl.

The FHP shared the news with a joke on Twitter, saying that they do more than deliver tickets.

"Florida Troopers aren’t always delivering tickets — sometimes they deliver babies," it wrote.

Video of the moment shared by the FHP appears to be taken by someone who lived in a building near where the woman gave birth. Some can be heard cheering and clapping for the mom saying, "Congratulations!"

Several FHP cars, an ambulance and a fire truck responded to the scene.

Troopers also gave the family a special escort as they were transported to a local hospital.

Congratulations are in order for the mother, best wishes for you and your new baby!

What other people are reading right now:

FREE 10 TAMPA BAY APP:

►Stay In the Know! Sign up now for the Brightside Blend Newsletter