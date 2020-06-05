WARNER ROBINS, Ga. — It's Teacher Appreciation Week, and while COVID-19 has changed a few things, it hasn't stopped school districts from celebrating their teachers.

Three Central Georgia school districts came together to show just how much they appreciate their hard work.

HOUSTON COUNTY

On Monday in Warner Robins, Quail Run Elementary School teachers were treated to an appreciation drive-thru.

Teachers drove up to the school in their cars and were given goodies like flowers, snow cones, gift bags, and to-go meals.

The front lawn was decorated in a huge display that read 'we love our teachers!'

Staff and students also held up signs to greet them as they came in.

DOOLY COUNTY

Dooly County High School staff surprised their Teacher of the Year, Roger Teeple, on Facebook live Tuesday.

He received a plaque and sign, and from the video, you can tell how surprised he was! His colleagues were there to cheer him on and give him a balloon as well.

BLECKLEY COUNTY

Bleckley County Schools

Bleckley County Elementary School teachers and staff got surprises on their lawns earlier this week.

Teacher Vonda Bryant says the principal and office staff drove all over Central Georgia to place these signs in their yards.

They read "an amazing Bleckley County Elementary School teacher lives here!"

She said it took them over seven hours!

