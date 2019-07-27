LAURENS COUNTY, Ga. — Weddings are a special day to honor the bond between two people in love, but one Laurens County school resource officer will be celebrating another bond as well.

Demetrius Green is the school resource officer at Northwest Laurens Elementary School, and he's decided to include one student with special needs in his wedding.

This friendship between Green and fifth grader Carter Haskins started with a simple high five. It soon turned into an inseparable bond.

"Once he gave me a high five, I think maybe two or three days later, everyday he came in, and he would give me a high five first thing in the morning," said Green.

About nine months ago, Green started filling in at Northwest Laurens Elementary as their resource officer. Little did he know Carter would become his new best friend.

"Kids with special needs -- they need someone, and for him to pick me that particular day outside of everybody else in the school, that meant a lot to me," said Green.

It's the goofy, fun friendship they have that made Green realize his wedding day wouldn't be complete without his best pal.

"I took him the invitation, and he was really freaking excited," said Green.

Green says Carter will walk down the aisle holding a sign saying 'Officer Green are you ready to see your bride?' right before his fiancee walks down.

However, Carter is still warming up to the idea of sharing Green with his future wife.

"He is actually just now mad because my fiancee is here, I mean, that's the bond that we have," said Green.

Carter storms off at the thought of sharing his best friend with someone else, but still, this bond is unbreakable.

Green says this school year he is working as a resource officer at the new West Laurens Sixth Grade Academy, so him and Carter will still get to see each other around campus.

RELATED: How Communities in Schools helped a Macon man achieve his Air Force dreams

RELATED: Wet Neck Yak Club raises money for member with cancer diagnosis