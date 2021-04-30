Therapy dog receives celebratory walk-off after serving over 8 years at Modesto hospital

In the spirit of National Therapy Animal Day, Doctors Medical Center employees cheered on Tassy as she walked down the corridors for the final time.

MODESTO, Calif. — After comforting patients for more than eight years, a therapy dog received a celebratory walk as she begins her first days into her retirement.

Geri Azevedo has been bringing her 12-year-old dog Tassy to the Doctors Medical Center in Modesto. In the spirit of National Therapy Animal Day, the hospital hosted a celebratory event as Tassy passed "the bone" off to the new therapy dog, Bria.

Tassy walked down the corridors of the hospital while employees cheered, clapped in the hallways.

Azevedo will continue to volunteer at the hospital as Tassy enjoys the comforts of retirement. Hopefully, her days will be filled with comfy pillows and doggy treats.

The medical center usually does this celebratory walk when a patient spends more than 30 days fighting through an illness or recovering from treatment.