TENNILLE, Ga. — One t-shirt company isn't just helping themselves during the pandemic.

They're also helping out other businesses throughout Central Georgia who could get an extra check coming in the mail -- and you have a role to play in all of this too.

Chapman Trading Company in Washington County sells a lot of t-shirts, but when the COVID-19 pandemic hit owner Zeke Chapman, he thought they had to pivot and do something different.

But what makes this story cool is that he did something that a lot of shops could benefit from.

"We said let's make a design and sell a shirt for $18, and take $10 of it and give it to a small business that people nominate," he explained.

You nominate them through the Chapman Trading Company Facebook page.

Once a business is picked, they start selling the t-shirt and they're different for each county. In Jones County it's JOCO Strong, and in Dodge County it's Faith Over Fear.

Telfair County and Baldwin County are also in the mix.

Keith Lindsey owns Deep River Outfitters and he's one of the guys that will get a check.

"It can mean paying rent this month for one more month. It can mean paying your power bill. It can mean paying one more vendor and getting product," he said.

Lindsey says he lost 60% of his income because of COVID, and he appreciates Zeke and his unselfish approach to drum up business during a pandemic.

"I think what it indicates is that we are a real community here and we want each of us to succeed," Lindsey said.

Through all the shops, folks have bought 862 shirts so far and Chapman says they're always adding counties.

"I really like the community aspect that it builds. It's getting small businesses involved, it's getting people in the community involved," Chapman said.

He picks the counties they branch out into, and then you nominate from there.

There are certain criteria. They have to be a 'mom and pop shop,' not a franchise, and even hair salons would qualify.

Their business must also be in the designated county.

WHAT OTHER PEOPLE ARE READING

Fire at Johnson County farm causes more than $300K in damage

Bibb coroner needs help finding family after suspicious motel death