Delivery drivers across the country are working harder than ever to deliver your packages while contending with COVID-19.

To thank them for their hard work, people got up bright and early to celebrate UPS drivers in Macon with a "Thank You" flash mob.

Over 30 Central Georgians came out to wave signs and brighten their morning as drivers struck out on their delivery roots.

The flash mob was planned by the United Way of Central Georgia as a token of gratitude for the essential workers.

"They would drive by and you would see their smiles or them waving... It warms your heart," says Myranda Mays. "All I wanted to do is just make their day a little better because it can be hectic."

Mays drove to the Macon UPS center from Forsyth with her two daughters to cheer on drivers, two of which are her husband and father-in-law.

"I told [my daughters] we're going to say thank you to daddy and poppa and all of our friends that work their," says Mays. "It was a lot for them to take in but they had fun with it."

Since the pandemic began, Mays has noticed her family members working as hard as they typically do during the holiday season.

"I don't think people realize it's not just the stuff you order from Amazon... They deliver to hospitals, to businesses," says Mays.

The work that delivery drivers put in every day is essential to making sure everyone can continue to stay safe during the pandemic.

Seeing so many people come out to celebrate that hard work made a lasting impression.

"It made me so happy to see all those people waving their signs in support for these men and women that go out there every day on the front line," says Mays.

The United Way of Central Georgia plans to host several more "Thank You" flash mobs to celebrate essential workers all over Central Georgia.

RELATED: Macon teacher at center of false social media post charged with solicitation of sodomy

RELATED: Navicent to receive part of second shipment of COVID-19 treatment drug Remdesivir

RELATED: Mercer Medicine students create donation space for hygiene and first-aid products

FACTS NOT FEAR | At 13WMAZ, we’re focusing our news coverage on the facts and not the fear around the coronavirus. To see our full coverage, visit our site section here: www.13wmaz.com/Coronavirus.

STAY UPDATED | Click here to subscribe to our Midday Minute newsletter and receive the latest headlines and information in your inbox every day.

Have a news tip? Email news@13wmaz.com, or visit our Facebook page.