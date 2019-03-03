LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS11) – A Grayson County woman news has received good news after being told she would be losing her job as a Walmart greeter.

Jessica Culbreth, who has cerebral palsy, has worked at the Leitchfield Walmart for 19 years.

Culbreth was told she would no longer be able to work at the store after April because of a new company policy that would eliminate greeters.

Her mother tells WHAS11 News Walmart told her Saturday that Culbreth will be able to keep her job.

Instead of being a greeter by the door, Culbreth will now be a host and will continue to greet people near the self-checkout area.

She will celebrate her 20-year anniversary at the store in June.