WARNER ROBINS, Ga. — A Warner Robins man is making benches for children and the elderly for free.

Jhonny Sanchez says it’s all about helping people out while they’re stuck inside their homes due to COVID-19.

“People are sitting in their houses. They just want to sit on the outside a little bit, take in the breeze, the fresh air,” Sanchez said.

Sanchez is a construction worker. He says his family inspired him to start building the benches.

His father-in-law is a diabetic on dialysis, but he likes to soak up the sun in the yard. Sanchez’s two daughters love to play on the front lawn, too.

“And I’m like, ‘I’m going to start making this bench for him so he can watch my daughters playing outside and at the same time he can take in sun,” Sanchez said.

Sanchez’s mother-in-law posted a photo of the bench he made for his family on Facebook. He says after that, about 15 people reached out asking if he could make them benches.

“They were asking, ‘How much does he charge? I want one. I need one,” Sanchez said. “And I was like, ‘I really don’t want to put prices on the benches.'”

He says he’s currently collecting more lumber to make more benches.

“In this condition, situation that is going on about the coronavirus, a lot of people are in their houses during the quarantine,” Sanchez said.

He says if people would like to participate, they’re welcome to donate supplies like wood and nails.

“I’m just trying to do some type of kindness. Spread the love in light of COVID-19,” he said. “Try to keep people healthy and at the same time they can enjoy their family.”

Folks that want to donate supplies or inquire about a bench can call Sanchez at (478)-235-1882.

