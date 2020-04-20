WARNER ROBINS, Ga. — The Canopy at Warner Robins will open early next month. In the days leading up to the grand opening, staff is spending some time helping front-line workers.

The Canopy is a senior living facility. Elderly people are some of the most at-risk when battling COVID-19, so the business wanted to join the fight against the virus by supporting healthcare workers.

The chef at the facility is friends with an ICU nurse at Houston Medical Center. The nurse told the chef they really needed cleaning supplies to disinfect their equipment at the hospital, so The Canopy started a donation drive.

People and businesses across Central Georgia helped donate paper towels, bleach, wipes, and other cleaning supplies.

They collected so many items, they were able to take a load to the hospital two weeks ago, and now, they're planning on taking another.

Laiea Robinson is the Director of Resident Services at The Canopy. She says helping Houston Medical was personal. She says a couple years ago her father had a heart attack that landed him in the hospital, and the staff treated her family so well.

Robinson says helping protect the healthcare workers who helped her family is the least she could do.

"They're concerned about transferring this to their family members," Robinson said. "A lot of them are using their own supplies, making baggies for wipes, and bringing them to disinfect themselves, disinfect their equipment before they can go home, and they should be able to keep their stuff at home without having to take it to the hospital. If we can just bring in stuff to keep their families safe, that's just a little thing that we can do."

They will be accepting donations through Friday. People can drop them off at The Canopy at Warner Robins located at 120 Latham Drive.

The Canopy opens for residents May 4. The facility holds 75 people, and they currently only have 13 unreserved spots.

