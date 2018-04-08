SURPRISE, Ariz. – It was an emotional surprise—in Surprise, Arizona, of all places.

Air Force Master Sgt. Esmeralda McKenzie hadn’t seen her young daughter in six months while McKenzie was deployed in Iraq, working as a trainer for the local forces.

So she decided to surprise 8-year-old Adiana on the first day of school. She walked into Adiana’s third grade class at Legacy Traditional School in Surprise, and the touching moment was caught on video.

McKenzie told 12 News she arrived back in Arizona earlier that day. She said she was sent home a few days earlier than expected.

“We just went with it and let it happen. I mean, there wasn’t any intent for it to go viral or anything like that. It was just, ‘Lets surprise her.’ And the school asked if they can record it, and we were like ‘Yeah, it’s great,’” McKenzie said.

The military mom has been deployed before, but she said this time, she wanted to do something special when she returned.

Adiana said she'd rank the reunion pretty high among her life moments so far.

"The top 100!" she said.

McKenzie will be home for at least two years, and she says she’s looking forward to spending more time with her family.

