MACON, Ga. — The Macon community is supporting and raising funds for one woman who was battling stomach cancer, but is now at home in hospice care.

Gina Santos spends as much time as she can with sister-in-law, Jennifer.

"In April of 2018, when she went to the doctor, she found out that she had stomach cancer. At that point they thought it was stage two," said Gina.

Jennifer's family quickly learned the cancer progressed to stage three. They stood by her while she was in and out of the hospital.

"They had to remove the whole stomach," said Gina.

Gina says in June, Jennifer was in the ICU because of E. coli bacteria. Jennifer's body became septic.

Doctors eventually found two large masses in her body that damaged some of her organs. Gina says the doctors told Jennifer surgery was too risky, so she came home for hospice care.

"She is the rock in everybody's life," said Gina.

Some people in the community donated money on Gofundme to help cover medical bills and future funeral costs. The family says they are thankful, because every penny counts.

"We want her to go out shining like she came in," said Gina.

Gina says her sister always put other family members first despite her medical condition.

"Family is everything. You can have as many friends as you want, but family is always the go to," said Gina.

Jennifer is 39-years-old, and is married with one son.