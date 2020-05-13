HOUSTON COUNTY, Ga. — In March, students and teachers in Houston County left school for the weekend not knowing it would be their last time in the classroom together for the rest of the school year.

Lacey Middlebrooks teaches pre-k at David A. Perdue Primary and says it's been difficult not getting to see her students.

"I just feel like I didn't get to finish the year with them like we needed to," Middlebrooks said.

Middlebrooks says she has been grateful to be able to still interact with her students through video calls, but she wanted to find a way to show them how much she misses them.

"We're a family," she said. "We talk from day one about how we are a classroom. When I wake up, I think about my child and then I think about them next. They just mean so much to me."

Middlebrooks created yard signs and placed them in front of her students' homes along with a note with words of encouragement and a few of the things she misses most about them.

She says it's been rewarding to see pictures from her students as they pose with their signs wearing a big smile.

MORE RELATED HEADLINES

Loaves and Fishes in Perry hopes to help more families in need of food

Birthday parade celebrates Houston County childhood cancer survivor

Perry hosts virtual fun with at-home scavenger hunt

STAY ALERT | Download our FREE app now to receive breaking news and weather alerts. You can find the app on the Apple Store and Google Play.

STAY UPDATED | Click here to subscribe to our Midday Minute newsletter and receive the latest headlines and information in your inbox every day.

Have a news tip? Email news@13wmaz.com, or visit our Facebook page.