LEXINGTON, N.C. — Two Triad girls who set up a Lemonade Stand to help eliminate school lunch debt made great strides toward their goal over the weekend.

Hailey and Hannah's Helping Hand Lemonade stand raised $1,005 on Saturday and just over $100 on Sunday.

The girls are selling lemonade to help cover Southwood Elementary School and Central Day Middle School's lunch debt.

They set up shop at 3035 NC HWY 47 in Lexington for Memorial Day weekend. With high temperatures close to 90 degrees, they couldn't have chosen a better time to set up their stand as several were looking to quench their thirst.

Hailey and Hannah hope to be at Southwood Elementary School's YardSale Fundraiser on Saturday with lemonade and orangeade.

The girls have a goal to reach $5,150, according to their Facebook Fundraising page.

