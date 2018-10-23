TUCSON, Ariz. -- A professional basketball team is working to give a young Arizona boy a memorable birthday celebration after nobody showed up to his party.

Teddy, 6, sat at a table surrounded by pizza and drinks, but none of the more than 30 children his mom, Sil Mazzini, invited from school came to join him, according to CBS affiliate KPHO.

Teddy was obviously heartbroken to be left alone on his special day. So, the news station reported, when the Phoenix Suns saw a photo from his pizza party, they offered him a party with "thousands" of friends by giving him tickets to Wednesday's game against the Lakers.

How about we celebrate with thousands at our place! Tickets to Wednesday’s #SunsVSLakers game are all yours Teddy! Talk soon! https://t.co/YL3zjDX9JW — Phoenix Suns (@Suns) October 22, 2018

He will also be attending a Phoenix Rising pro soccer game on Friday.

Happy birthday, Teddy!

Copyright (c) 2018 CBS All Rights Reserved