WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — 85-year-old Mildred Griffin recently celebrated her birthday through a parade full of laughter and love from family and friends.

Griffin’s granddaughter India Reaves shared the special moment through Facebook.

“God was really showing out when he created my Granny,” Reaves wrote. “She has touched so many lives, has taught so many children and has served in many capacities.”

Reaves said she and one of her cousins wanted to make sure this birthday was one to remember.

“We wanted to make sure this was still a special birthday and after seeing these parades we figured we may as well try it out,” Reaves said. “We posted the event on our family’s social media page the night before and shared the time and location. When we arrived, there were too many cars to even count.”

Reaves said the celebratory parade was full of Griffin’s siblings, children, grandchildren, nieces, nephews and even cousins all driving through the neighborhood to celebrate her big day!

“Although we are in quarantine, 85 years is something that needs to be celebrated,” she said. “My grandmother is not your ordinary woman. She is a woman of strength, integrity, courage, empathy, service, and love, and is a real live angel that is currently walking the earth.”

Reaves said Griffin was a public-school teacher with Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Schools for over 50 years, taught classes at Forsyth Tech for over 30 years, and is a mentor for first year teachers.

She said her grandmother is the 3rd oldest of 11 children, received her bachelor’s degree from Winston-Salem State University, and her master’s degree from N.C. A&T State University.

“The look on her face was priceless,” Reaves said. “I am proud to be her granddaughter.”

