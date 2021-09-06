x
With a treat in hand, fire officials rescue a blind dog from an old home

Somehow the blind pup, Brandi, got herself stuck under an old building. Thankfully, fire officials were able to safely remove her!
Credit: Locke Fire Department

SALISBURY, N.C. — A blind dog who got stuck under a building in Salisbury, North Carolina, was rescued by the Locke Fire Department.

According to the fire department, the dog named Brandi, somehow got itself stuck underneath an old building on Labor Day morning. Officials said the owners needed fire personnel to help free her. 

"After a safe extrication and a nice treat in hand, Brandi was successfully reunited with her loving owners," the fire department wrote on Twitter.

