Georgia woman donates 100 Thanksgiving baskets to families in need

Tami Carter gave away 100 Thanksgiving baskets and boxes filled with food to people who need it.

ATLANTA — Tami Carter has a big heart!

We first met her family two years ago when her nieces saved their grandmother’s life.

Carter has started a non-profit to help feed the community for Thanksgiving. This is the first year she’s doing this after officially becoming a non-profit this year.

On Saturday, Carter gave away 100 Thanksgiving baskets and boxes filled with food to people who need it. She said this year was so important because of COVID and unemployment.

Carter's dreams and aspirations are far and wide, and she gives all the glory for her life, past, present, and future to God. She says that without the Lord she is nothing as he has seen her at her lowest point and lifted her up, seen her at her weakest point and gave her strength and seen her in the darkest hour and gave her light.

Tami inspires and encourages everyone she meets, and she believes in what the bible says, “To whom much is given, much is required”.

Carter told 11Alive’s Hope Ford that she’s received a lot of support and a lot of donations of food from the community in areas of Loganville, Atlanta, and College Park.

