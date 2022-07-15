As part of the Wreaths Across America program, Ellen Fuller said that the organization has been providing flags for veterans of World War 2 since 2020.

BRYAN, Texas — Mary Stewart, will be turning 100 years old on July 24th.

According to Stewart, she served in the Woman Accepted for Voluntary Emergency Service during World War II.

Ellen Fuller, the Volunteer Co-Chair for Wreaths Across America Brazos Valley, said that their organization has provided flags outside the yards of World War II veterans since 2020 as a way of thanking them for their service.

“Our mission is for living veterans, so since 2020, we’ve been flagging veterans,” said Stewart.

According to Fuller, Mary Stewart met her husband in 1943 while in service attending an event as part of the USO and they later married in 1946.

“She and her husband had met at a USO function, and they shared a strong faith which held them together,” said Fuller.

Fuller said that their group is going to provide 100 flags for Stewart for her birthday and have already started collecting cards for Steward.

According to Fuller, Stewart’s daughter said that her mother already received roughly 60 birthday cards and hope to reach 100 cards before the big day.

WAA Brazos Valley and three Daughters of the American Revolution chapters have requested people to help assist in honoring the 100th birthday of Stewart.

“My hope is that Mary continues to enjoy her family, blessing their family and friends,” said Fuller.