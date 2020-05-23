WARNER ROBINS, Ga. — Graduation season is in full swing and people across Central Georgia are cheering on the Class of 2020, even at your local Walmart.

The one on Watson Blvd in Warner Robins held a special ceremony for their graduating employees.

9 high school and college graduates put on their caps and gowns to walk down a store aisle as their Walmart family cheered them on.

The event gave many grads like Shanadrien Lewis an opportunity to walk while their school graduations are postponed.

"It felt so amazing that I got to practice and walk down the aisle early even though I was supposed to be walking tomorrow," says Lewis. "I loved today and I'm so grateful for our managers."

Lewis will graduate from Perry High School and go to Valdosta State University to study psychology.

"There's a lot going on in the world right now, so it was an honor to be able to acknowledge or Walmart graduates," says Walmart manager Penny Paige.

After the ceremony, graduates received gift bags, certificates, and some celebratory cake.

Walmarts across the country are holding special ceremonies to celebrate the Class of 2020.

RELATED: 'I think it's time': Coaches react to GHSA workout plan amid COVID-19 pandemic

RELATED: Cochran Bleckley Recreation Department hosting baseball tournaments despite county, city disapproval

RELATED: Macon mom starts Facebook campaign to bless strangers

FACTS NOT FEAR | At 13WMAZ, we’re focusing our news coverage on the facts and not the fear around the coronavirus. To see our full coverage, visit our site section here: www.13wmaz.com/Coronavirus.

STAY UPDATED | Click here to subscribe to our Midday Minute newsletter and receive the latest headlines and information in your inbox every day.

Have a news tip? Email news@13wmaz.com, or visit our Facebook page.