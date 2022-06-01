The center expects it will see an increase in memorial gifts on Jan. 17, which would have been White's 100th birthday.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Young-Williams Animal Center said it has received hundreds of dollars in donations in memory of the late TV star, Betty White.

White died on Dec. 31, 2021, at age 99. Famous for her roles on the "Mary Tyler Moore Show" and "Golden Girls" among eight decades worth of TV and film performances, she was also an animal lover.

Animal shelters across the country have seen increasing donations in part from the #BettyWhiteChallenge as people give in honor of the beloved actress and comedian.

Young-Williams said it received $500 alone on the day White died.

"We have had several donations coming in already one gifted us $500 in her memory of the donations. We don't have a total yet, but we hope it will make a real difference for the pets in our shelter," said Grace Bennett, YWAC's development manager.

Bennett said the center expects it will see an increase in memorial gifts on Jan. 17, which would have been White's 100th birthday.

You can donate online. Under tribute, put "in memory of Betty White" and share your favorite memory of Betty.