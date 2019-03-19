MACON, Ga. —



It's that time of year again! The 2019 Cherry Blossom Festival begins in Central City Park on Friday, March 22.

One of the biggest changes to note this year is that the annual street party has moved to Central City Park.

RELATED: Cherry Blossom Festival to move street party location

Here's a full list of popular events including three new concepts:

FUN IN THE PARK

March 22-31, 10 a.m.-10 p.m. daily

RELATED: First cherry blossoms bloom weeks before the festival

OPENING CEREMONY

Friday, March 22, noon-1 p.m, Central City Park

Admission: $5.00

PASTA ON POPLAR (New Event)

Friday, March 22 from 6-9 p.m. on Poplar Street

A harvest-table dining experience down Poplar Street, Cocktail hour begins at 6 p.m., Dinner will be served at 7 p.m.

PINK PANCAKE BREAKFAST

Saturday, March 23 from 7-10:30 a.m. at the United building at Central City Park

$5 per person/ 5 and under-$3 per person

Pink pancakes served by the Macon-Bibb County Fire Department

SESAME STREET LIVE

Saturday, March 23 and Sunday March 24, Shows at 10:30 a.m. and 2:30 p.m. at the Macon Coliseum

Click here for tickets

WIENER DOG RACE (New Event)

Saturday, March 23 from 11 a.m.-noon at Cherry and Third Street

Dachshund dogs will be racing down Cherry Street for the title of “Fastest Wiener Dog in Middle Georgia"

CHERRY BLOSSOM BED RACE

Saturday, March 23 from 1-2 p.m. on Cherry and Third Street

FIREFIGHTER COMPETITION

Saturday, March 23 from 2-3 p.m. on Cherry and Third Streets

CHERRY BLOSSOM ROAD RACE

Sunday, March 24 in Rosa Parks Square from 2:30-4 p.m.

38TH CHERRY BLOSSOM PARADE

Sunday, March 24 from 4-5:30 p.m. at Cherry and Mulberry Street

FOOD TRUCK FRENZY

Sunday, March 25 from 10 a.m.-6 p.m. on Third Street between Cherry and Mulberry Streets

MOVIE NIGHT FEATURING COCO (New Event)

Friday, March 29 on the green at Wesleyan College, activities start at 6 p.m., movie starts at 8 p.m.

A showing of Disney Pixar’s Coco on a large outdoor screen

RELATED: Macon-Bibb Fire Dept. hosts Annual Pink Pancake Breakfast for Cherry Blossom Festival

PARTY IN THE PARK (FORMERLY KNOWN AS STREET PARTY)

Saturday, March 30 from 6:30-10 p.m.

Travis Denning, originally from Warner Robins, Georgia, will take the stage from 6:30-7:30 p.m. Then Drake White will closeout the show as our headliner from 8:30-10 p.m.

TUNES AND BALLOONS FESTIVAL FINALE

Sunday, March 31 from 4-8 p.m.at Middle Georgia State's Macon campus

$5.00 gate admission; Children 10 and under are free

Several additional events will be held over the 10-day period. Click here for more details about events, festival deals and more.