MACON, Ga. —
It's that time of year again! The 2019 Cherry Blossom Festival begins in Central City Park on Friday, March 22.
One of the biggest changes to note this year is that the annual street party has moved to Central City Park.
Here's a full list of popular events including three new concepts:
FUN IN THE PARK
- March 22-31, 10 a.m.-10 p.m. daily
OPENING CEREMONY
- Friday, March 22, noon-1 p.m, Central City Park
- Admission: $5.00
PASTA ON POPLAR (New Event)
- Friday, March 22 from 6-9 p.m. on Poplar Street
- A harvest-table dining experience down Poplar Street, Cocktail hour begins at 6 p.m., Dinner will be served at 7 p.m.
PINK PANCAKE BREAKFAST
- Saturday, March 23 from 7-10:30 a.m. at the United building at Central City Park
- $5 per person/ 5 and under-$3 per person
- Pink pancakes served by the Macon-Bibb County Fire Department
SESAME STREET LIVE
- Saturday, March 23 and Sunday March 24, Shows at 10:30 a.m. and 2:30 p.m. at the Macon Coliseum
- Click here for tickets
WIENER DOG RACE (New Event)
- Saturday, March 23 from 11 a.m.-noon at Cherry and Third Street
- Dachshund dogs will be racing down Cherry Street for the title of “Fastest Wiener Dog in Middle Georgia"
CHERRY BLOSSOM BED RACE
- Saturday, March 23 from 1-2 p.m. on Cherry and Third Street
FIREFIGHTER COMPETITION
- Saturday, March 23 from 2-3 p.m. on Cherry and Third Streets
CHERRY BLOSSOM ROAD RACE
Sunday, March 24 in Rosa Parks Square from 2:30-4 p.m.
38TH CHERRY BLOSSOM PARADE
- Sunday, March 24 from 4-5:30 p.m. at Cherry and Mulberry Street
FOOD TRUCK FRENZY
- Sunday, March 25 from 10 a.m.-6 p.m. on Third Street between Cherry and Mulberry Streets
MOVIE NIGHT FEATURING COCO (New Event)
- Friday, March 29 on the green at Wesleyan College, activities start at 6 p.m., movie starts at 8 p.m.
- A showing of Disney Pixar’s Coco on a large outdoor screen
PARTY IN THE PARK (FORMERLY KNOWN AS STREET PARTY)
- Saturday, March 30 from 6:30-10 p.m.
- Travis Denning, originally from Warner Robins, Georgia, will take the stage from 6:30-7:30 p.m. Then Drake White will closeout the show as our headliner from 8:30-10 p.m.
TUNES AND BALLOONS FESTIVAL FINALE
- Sunday, March 31 from 4-8 p.m.at Middle Georgia State's Macon campus
- $5.00 gate admission; Children 10 and under are free
Several additional events will be held over the 10-day period. Click here for more details about events, festival deals and more.