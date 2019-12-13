MACON, Ga. — 13WMAZ Chief Meteorologist Ben Jones made a special appearance in the Middle Georgia Nutcracker at the Grand Opera House in Macon on Thursday night.

Jones played the role of “Mother Ginger” in the 7:30 p.m. performance.

He put on full makeup, a wig, then he danced on stage while performers pranced out of his extra-large dress.

"Ready to go," Jones said when he got into the dress.

He also cracked a few jokes during his time in the performance.

Jones held up a sign that read, "Want snow?" Then he turned the sign around to reveal the other side which read, "Fat chance," and fake snow started to fall over his shoulders.

The audience chuckled as he held up an umbrella and strutted across the stage.

This is Jones' second time playing this role in the Middle Georgia Nutcracker. The last time he put on the large dress was in 2017.

A different man will take on the “Mother Ginger” role for each performance day.

On Dec.11 Bibb County Schools Superintendent Curtis Jones will take on the role. On Dec.12 13WMAZ Chief Meteorologist Ben Jones will take the stage, Head of School at Stratford Academy Logan Bowlds will perform on Dec. 13 and the founding artistic director of Theatre Macon, Jim Crisp, will perform on Dec. 14.

13WMAZ Chief Meteorologist Ben Jones is 'Mother Ginger' in the Nutcracker

The last performance will be held at 2:30 p.m. on Dec. 15.

Click here to find out how you can see the 2019 Middle Georgia Nutcracker.

Middle Georgia Nutcracker 2019

