28th annual Christmas Made in the South festival underway at Macon Coliseum

There will be craftspeople, art, gourmet food, and different pop-up booths.

MACON, Ga. — With only 50 days until Christmas, the holiday shopping season is upon us, so why not get it done a little early this year?

You can head down to the 28th annual 'Christmas Made in the South' festival, which started Friday at the Macon Coliseum and runs through Sunday.

Adult admission is $8, and children 12 and under are free.

One admission is good for all three days.

Organizer Janet Pennington says the event is a good way to get into the Christmas spirit.

"I couldn't wait to come in. It is the kick off to the Christmas season for me. We get so caught up in all the negativity that's been going on -- all the COVID details, the political stuff you're hearing about -- and this just puts a positive note on everything," Pennington said.