'The hunt is always fun': Black Friday shopping up this year after pandemic slowed participation in 2020

Many people who did their shopping all online could be back in the stores. They predict this year's holiday shopping could be up 8% over last year.

MACON, Ga. — Both retailers and shoppers are gearing up for the holiday shopping season, and many folks are excited to be out and about this year.

For years, shoppers have looked forward to Black Friday. 12 months ago, COVID-19 shut it down, but this year, Black Friday's back.

Carole Grant makes sure to go Black Friday shopping every year.

"We do it because there's something that we're interested in, and we want to go and get a bargain and find something on sale. That's always the fun -- the hunt is always fun," said Grant.

It's a tradition she looks forward to every year.

"We've always enjoyed it and there's been times that I'd go to the store early in the morning to catch a bargain. I would only do that for my grandchildren," said Grant.

Grant says she's waited in line for hours for the perfect gift for her grandkids, like an iPad.

"I'll never forget that because it was cold and kind of rainy, and stood outside at 4:00 in the morning trying to get this item," said Grant.

Just like Grant did for her grandson that one Black Friday, Patsy Knott, the owner of Creter's, advises, "People need to when they see something, they need to get it because we are having a hard time even getting our things in. A lot of things still haven't come in."

"We enjoy a nice Thanksgiving dinner and start decorating, and then we take off, have fun," said Grant.

Despite the pandemic, and the supply-chain problems, the National Retail Federation says 2021 could be the biggest shopping season yet.