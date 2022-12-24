Festive Famous Figures: Celebrities who were born on Christmas Eve and Christmas Day

These celebrities have birthdays during the holidays.

MACON, Ga. — Everyone born in December knows the struggle - do you get Christmas gifts and birthday gifts, or just joint gifts?

These celebrities face the same problem, as they were born on Christmas eve and Christmas day!

Christmas Eve

Seacrest was born on Christmas eve in 1974, and became one of the most influential hosts of the 2000's. Today he is still hosting, on the morning show LIVE with Kelly and Ryan, and he hosts his own podcast show called On Air with Ryan Seacrest.

While he's probably most famously known for Livin La Vida Loca, this singer and actor was also born on Christmas eve in 1971.

You may know him from his time in world famous boyband one Direction, but this singer was born on Christmas eve in 1991. Now, he is a solo artist that is touring.

Christmas Day

Here's looking at one of the most famous movie stars of old Hollywood - Humphrey Bogart. The acting legend was best known for his roles in the classic films Casablanca, The Maltese Falcon, and several more. He was born on Christmas day in 1899.

This famous singer started out wastin' away in Whoville long before his music career took off. he was born on Christmas day back in 1946.

This famous Eurythmics singer will turn anther year older 'when Christmas comes', as her first birthday was on Christmas day back in 1954.