Central Georgians change Thanksgiving plans due to COVID-19

With COVID-19 numbers rising, some central Georgians are adjusting their Thanksgiving plans to stay safe.

MACON, Ga. — For Christopher Carter and his family, Thanksgiving will look different this year.

"We usually rotate it between family members homes, so sometimes that's in Macon, sometimes in Americus, sometimes in Fort Valley or Columbus," Carter said.

He says 2020 has been a challenge, between navigating the pandemic and loss.

"For us, because we've lost some close members of our family to COVID, we thought it would be best to change our plans and take advantage of technology," he said.

So for the first time, Carter's family is having a virtual Thanksgiving. He says about 25 people will be on the call, prepping their own dinners and eating at the same time. He says it was the best option to keep everyone healthy.

"I'm blessed to have my mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother and so we wanna just keep them safe because their immune systems can be compromised easily," Carter said.

Carter says with COVID cases rising again, they all made the decision to keep celebrations virtual until 2021.

"Because of what we've been seeing from the CDC and on the news and we've got some members who work in the healthcare field, kind of just like, 'Hey, we might need to keep this for the rest of the year. We've been looking at what birthdays would look like because we do have a lot of family members with birthdays and holidays," he said.