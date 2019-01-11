ASHEVILLE, N.C. — Editor's Note: The video featured is from a previous year at the Biltmore.

Christmas at the Biltmore has officially begun! Friday the estate welcomed its 34-foot-tall holiday centerpiece into the Banquet Hall, a Fraser fir Christmas tree.

Christmas at the Biltmore runs from Nov. 1 – Jan. 5, 2020. The celebration is known for its lavish elegant traditional holiday décor and dazzling lights.

A horse-drawn carriage delivered the 2,000-pound tree to the front door of the house. The carriage was led by the Asheville High School Marching band. In addition, T.C. Roberson High School Choir performed holiday music as 40 estate employees lifted and carried the tree through the house and into the home’s seven-story-tall Banquet hall.

PHOTOS | 34-Foot-Tall Fraser Fir Christmas Tree Arrives At The Biltmore Christmas tree arrives at the Biltmore. Christmas tree arrives at the Biltmore. Christmas tree arrives at the Biltmore. Christmas tree arrives at the Biltmore. Christmas tree arrives at the Biltmore. Christmas tree arrives at the Biltmore.

Once inside, 30 other employees hoisted the tree into its place. Biltmore’s floral displays team, housekeeping team, and engineering services staff spent the afternoon navigating scaffolding to hang 500 ornaments and lights on the Fraser fir’s boughs.

Accord to a release from the estate, the Banquet Hall tree is the largest of the 62 hand-decorated Christmas trees in Biltmore House this year. Each room features the results of holiday designs that took months of planning. More than 13,000 ornaments were used to decorate the trees. In addition, miles of fresh evergreen garlands and swags provide even more seasonal beauty throughout the house.

“This year’s decorating theme is Christmas Traditions,” said Lizzie Borchers, Floral Displays Manager. In addition to the towering tree, the décor in the Banquet Hall features red and gold ribbons over the fireplace, giving the room a truly regal feel!

For more information concerning Christmas at the Biltmore, you can click here.

