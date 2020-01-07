Macon-Bibb Fire Department shares fireworks safety tips ahead of Fourth of July

Nothing says Independence Day like fireworks! Make sure you use them safely

MACON, Ga. — Independence Day is almost upon us, and with social distancing still in place, the Macon-Bibb Fire Department is expecting many Central Georgians to create their own fireworks shows at home.

To prevent firework related injuries this holiday weekend, the department has tips on how to use and dispose of them safely.

Officials urge people to keep fireworks away from children under the age of 18 and purchase fireworks from licensed firework dealers.

When lighting fireworks, make sure to wear close-toed shoes and protection for your hands and eyes.

Be sure to keep your distance from lit fireworks and know how many rounds your fireworks are set to shoot.

Before lighting fireworks be aware of your surroundings and any overhead power lines or trees. Keep a water source nearby in case of any fires.

The fire department reminds Central Georgians not to light fireworks in glass containers or bottles and be at least 100 feet away from any gas stations or nuclear plants.

Light fireworks one at a time. If one fails to go off, do not try to relight it.

Fireworks should never be used by someone under the influence of drugs or alcohol.

After fireworks are lit, either douse them in water or leave them out overnight before discarding them.

Fire safety educator Jeremy Webb is used to seeing an increase in firework related accidents around holidays like Independence Day and New Year's Eve.

"The use of fireworks has greatly increased around the holiday time," says Webb. "We do have a good amount of calls because of improper use."

Webb says that over the past year, there have been over 9,000 firework-related injuries in the state of Georgia.

The Macon-Bibb Fire Department will host a fireworks safety demonstration on Wednesday at 8 p.m. in Central City Park.

