FORSYTH, Ga. — Christmas is a few weeks away and folks are looking to buy specials gifts for their loved ones.

People who were in Forsyth on Saturday had an opportunity to browse for interesting holiday finds at the Jingle Fest. Kids got to meet Santa Claus and tell him what they wanted for Christmas.

The event was held at Momentum Christian Church on North Lee Street from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

There were also several different vendors on hand selling jewelry, refreshments, and more.

This is the second year for the event. Program coordinator Kari Buckindail says it is a great way to start the holiday season.

"It's a way to kick off the holiday season here in Forsyth and so we decided to do it again this year, but to merge it more with shop small Saturday to try and encourage those holiday shoppers that are out this weekend anyway to come out and support our businesses," Buckindail said.

The Jingle Fest concludes with the 30th anniversary Hometown Holidays Parade on Dec. 5.

Kevin Larrick said it was his first time going to the Jingle Fest.

"We like to support our local vendors and local businesses and several of our friends are here selling their products, so we're here to support them," Larrick said.

