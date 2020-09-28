Halloween masks & COVID-19: The CDC warning every parent should know

ATLANTA — Have you already picked out your child’s Halloween costume this year? You may need to adjust your plans amid new safety concerns outlined by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
Health officials warn that the mask your child might want to wear this Halloween may not be safe amid the coronavirus pandemic.
“Do not use a costume mask (such as for Halloween) as a substitute for a cloth mask unless it is made of two or more layers of breathable fabric that covers your mouth and nose and doesn’t leave gaps around your face,” the CDC notes.
The organization is also warning against wearing a cloth facial covering underneath a Halloween mask because it can be dangerous for breathing.
The CDC's solution? Consider wearing a Halloween-themed cloth mask instead of a traditional costume mask.
The CDC has also suggested that people should avoid door-to-door trick-or-treating this year, labeling many other Halloween activities -- like haunted houses or hayrides -- as "high risk." Ohio health officials issued similar guidance earlier this month, offering multiple alternative options for different Halloween traditions.
