Several events will take place across central Georgia this weekend in observance of Memorial Day.

Thursday, May 23

--Robins AFB will host its Airman's Memorial Service at 10 a.m. at the Museum of Aviation

Sunday, May 26

--The Big House Museum will host a Memorial Day picnic from 3 p.m.-6 p.m.

Monday, May 27 (Memorial Day)

-Macon Memorial Park & Snow’s Memorial Chapel will host a Memorial Day observance at 10 a.m. at Macon Memorial Park Funeral Home, Clay Tippins, former Navy Seal will be the keynote speaker

-The Carl Vinson VA Medical Center will host its annual Memorial Day program Monday, May 27 at 11:00 a.m. in its auditorium

-Milledgeville's veteran memorial cemetery will host its annual remembrance ceremony at 11 a.m.

If you know of any other Memorial Day events that will take place in the central Georgia area, please send an email to news@13wmaz.com or send us a message on Facebook.