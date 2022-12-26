People at Heritage United Methodist Church spread love during Half Deep Dish Christmas event

At least 40 different churches came together to make this event possible.

MACON, Ga. — Heritage United Methodist Church celebrated their 11th annual Half Deep Dish Christmas on Sunday.

‘Tis the season for unity.

"Love, fellowship, for the lonely lost and broken,” Director Ray Rover said.

"I know I could be doing other things but this is right where I want to be,” churchgoer Diana Coady said.

Rover started Half Deep Dish more than a decade ago along with Streets to Success, an organization who mentors young men and women in Macon.



Men with Streets to Success came out to assist in the days festivities.

"I think they need to do more things like this so all the violence can maybe stop. If we come together as a community maybe some of the violence will stop,” Yoshanda Bonner said.

Others had a similar sentiment.

"Come together and try to help the young. We do all that was can as parents but sometimes it takes a little more,” Marilyn Dillard said.



And of course, what's the holidays without all the fixings.

"Ham, potato salad, sweet potato souffle, chicken and dumplings and turkey. Everything is delicious,” Dillard said.

Rover says he hopes the event reminds folks that we are all in this together.

“It’s not only the day that Jesus was born but it really means the day that we got a second chance in life,” he said.

"Some people are sad this time of the year, some people don't have anywhere to go. So, when they see this I want them to know that our doors are open,” Coady said.

And to get back to the true meaning of Christmas.

“We believe that if we love God we should love people, and when we love people we do what we have to do to make sure their needs are provided for,” Rover said.