'Roses are the go-to for Valentine's Day': How you can save money when buying flowers for Valentine's Day

The National Retail Federation says the top valentines gifts are candy, greeting cards, flowers, and an evening out.

WARNER ROBINS, Ga. — The National Retail Federation says consumers should spend around $25.9 billion on Valentine's Day this year. This is $2 billion more than last year, the previous top year.

Forget Me Not Florist in Warner Robins is getting ready to spread the love if you buy from them.

"Our Superbowl is the busiest time of the year, Valentine's Day. We beef up our staff, extra help, extra vans for delivery, and of course extra inventory," owner Allen Tatman said.

Tatman has been the owner for 15 years. He says the most popular item at his store is roses.

"Well, roses are the go-to for Valentine's Day. Some people add a little to it, maybe a balloon, box of chocolates, teddy bear," Tatman said.

Valentine's Day is one of the busiest days for florists. Tatman shared with 13WMAZ some tips before you overspend on flowers or not get the ones you wanted.

1. Buy local and not online

Tatman says they know more about flowers than the cyber site you see. When you go through an online retailer, they have to find a florist with the flowers. If they don't, it becomes a hassle, and your loved one might be upset.

"If you deal directly with the local florist, you know what they have, what they have available, what they can deliver in a timely manner that's fresh and beautiful," Tatman said.

2. Don't wait last minute

Tatman says you limit your options because of the fast-selling inventory, but you can give your florist creative freedom. When the florists design the arrangement, they can add the details you want and make a beautiful arrangement.

3. Have your flowers delivered early.

13WMAZ wanted to know the difference between having flowers delivered the Day before Valentine's Day and the Day of. On 1-800Flowers.com, we found the delivery is cheaper on the 13th versus the 14th. It was a $14.99 delivery fee on Valentine's Day. Tatman even suggests picking up the flowers yourself from the florist.

4. Check your local grocery stores.

Sometimes places like Kroger and Publix will have a floral section. The Kroger on Watson Boulevard has flowers for as low as $7.

5. You don't have to do just flowers

While roses are the most popular, your florist can give you more options.

"Listen when they tell you, 'hey, consider this; this might be a better move for you.' And maybe a day early. Allow us to create something that's fresh and beautiful," Tatman said.

6. Take care of them

No matter what kind of flowers you buy, you don't want to disregard them and have to throw them away a couple of days later. Get your money's worth and pay attention to them. Change out the water, give them proper sunlight, and place them in the right area. Tatman says you don't want to throw away the flowers too soon.