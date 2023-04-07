Ingleside neighborhood brings back Independence day Parade tradition for year two

The neighborhood used to put on a July Fourth parade over 30 years ago. It took a 20 year break, but now it's back!

MACON, Ga. — Edward Clark has lived in his neighborhood for about 28 years. In that time, he's heard a lot about a July Fourth tradition that used to exist in historic Ingleside over 30 years ago.

"I would hear about how they used to have a parade in this neighborhood way back when," he said.

Two years ago, he decided to bring the parade he heard so many great things about.

With the help of the Historic Ingleside Neighborhood Association, he helped it grow to a big annual tradition that includes music, a parade, and prizes for best decorations.

Carlos Cespedes lives in the area, and brought his daughter Regina to the parade last year. She had such a good time, they came back again this year.

"She comes and loves the flags and eats the ice-cream," Cespedes said.

Kids like Regina got to ride through the parade on a bandwagon pulled by Clark's tractor. It's hard to miss them - big, red, and surrounded by giggling kids.

"My father grew up on a dairy farm and in the mid-nineties we brought back the family tractor and then in restoring that we started collecting more tractors," Clark said.

The neighborhood parade started at 10 a.m. and traveled down Riverdale, Overlook, Belvedere, a stretch of Ridge, Albermarle, and then ended back at Riverdale.

Cespedes said his favorite part of this year's parade was getting to take his daughter on the tractor and also enjoy the community in Historical Ingelside.